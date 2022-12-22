There are very few shopping days left until Christmas, time for the holiday sprint.
If you have not finished your shopping, this can cause a big strain on your budget and emotions. Here are a few suggestions for lowering your stress level. Estimate the amount you have available to spend for holiday expenses and set a spending limit before you go shopping in stores or online. When hosting for the holidays, consider the additional utility costs and extra trips to the stores to restock essentials and food.
This year you might consider splitting last-minute responsibilities with your friends and family, by suggesting hosting a potluck style gathering. Making a list to know who is bringing what will ensure a balance of dishes. People with special dietary needs can bring a dish that they can eat. Guests who prefer not to bring a food dish could bring beverages or non-food items. Or try simpler meals that feature the favorite foods that most people eat. Rather than multiple desserts have one or two. You can serve another family favorite at another meal after Christmas or for other holidays.
Do your best NOT to rely on your credit cards during the holidays. If you cannot afford to buy it now, do not create a bill for yourself later. To avoid that debt, buy only what you can pay for immediately. Consider making something special for that person that costs less such as homemade cookies or party snack mix in a cute container. Or give a card that lists a service you can provide such as babysitting or providing a meal or that person’s favorite dessert.
Focus on creating holiday memories and the spirit of the season instead of gifts. Think outside the gift box, by sharing an experience together or using your time and talents instead of money. While it is thoughtful to go the extra mile during the holidays, stretching your time and pocketbook too thin is not good for anyone. Gifts are not the most important part of holidays. Chances are your happiest holiday memories have nothing to do with the gifts you received. Thinking outside the gift box will contribute to a happier and financially healthier holiday season.
If you have questions or need more information, call the Jackson County Extension office at 870-523-7450. The Jackson County Extension Service is an equal opportunity/ equal access/ affirmative action institution.
