The thing about to-do lists is they are never actually done. Now that many use digital calendars and apps to track their days and tasks that reality is all too clear.

I am still a paper and pencil kind of person when it comes to reminders and lists. My desk is covered with notes reminding me of immediate tasks I need to complete.

Contact Gretchen Hunt at news@newportindependent.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.