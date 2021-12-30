Arkansas homeowners and renters affected by the recent tornadoes and severe storms that occurred Dec. 10-11, 2021, who live in counties that have recently been designated for Individual Assistance, may apply for help from FEMA.
The designated counties are: Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff.
If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If you are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disaster assistance.gov/.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST, except for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in which they will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
You can also use the FEMA App on your smartphone.
When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:
A current phone number where you can be contacted
Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
Your Social Security number, if available
A general list of damage and losses
If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name
As soon as it is safe to do so, start cleaning up. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the effects of the event.
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available for homeowners, renters, businesses of any size and most nonprofits. Similar to FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.
For small businesses, those engaged in aquaculture and most nonprofits, up to $2 million is available for working capital needs even if there was no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.
For homeowners: up to $200,000 is available to repair or replace their primary residence. For homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 is available to replace personal property, including vehicles.
Businesses and residents can apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov Applicants can contact an SBA customer service representative via phone at 800-659-2955 or via email at FOCW Assistance@sba.gov. SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor recover from the disaster damage and will provide one-on-one assistance in completing applications for these loans.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster /4633 Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMA Region6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMA Region6/.
