The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is currently recruiting teams to participate in the “Trashiest Team” contest during the Great Arkansas Clean-Up, the annual fall statewide litter pickup campaign promoted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB).
KAB is a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc., and a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Businesses, organizations and individuals are asked to form a four- to six-person team that will pick up trash on a one-mile stretch of road (approximately) either Friday, Oct. 1 or Saturday, Oct 2. Teams will be competing for the “Trashiest Team” title and trophy, which will be determined by the team that collects the most trash.
Civic and service organizations, church and youth groups, school groups and clubs, scouts, individuals, families, neighborhoods, and businesses can put together cleanup teams and pitch in. This contest is not limited to roads only – a team could also consider cleaning up a ditch or lake bank. Last year’s participants collected close to 150 bags of trash on roadways, lake banks and parks throughout the Newport area.
Trash pick-up will last about one to three hours. Teams are asked to meet at Lockwood Park at 9 a.m. on their chosen day for assignments and contest information. Arrangements can also be made to pick up items in advance. Trash bags and plastic gloves will be provided for the event. Drawings will be held for contest t-shirts while supplies last.
Entry forms are available at the Chamber office by calling 523-3618 or email director@newportarchamber.org. Deadline to enter a team is Wednesday, Sept. 29.
