TRIPPP, Sylamore Special to perform for next KASU Monster Groovez Concert

Two area acts will come together at the next Monster Groovez Concert in Newport for an evening of music.
TRIPPP and Sylamore Special will perform on the Terry Scoggins Memorial Stage at Front Street Park on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.
TRIPPP is a young band from Jonesboro that has been named the 2021 “Young Artist of the Year” at the Arkansas Country Music Awards. TRIPPP members JD and Treyson Stafford will be joined by Sylamore Special from Mountain View, who won the 2021 “Youth in Bluegrass” contest at Silver Dollar City in Branson.
Sylamore Special is made up of Mary Parker, 16, on fiddle; Gordon Parker, 14, on mandolin; Turner Atwell, 17, on guitar; Mercy Grace, 17, on bass; and Lillyanne McCool, 18, on banjo. Mary is a nine-time multi-state fiddle champion and former ACMA Young Artist of the Year nominee. Lillyanne is a national old time banjo champion and also a former Young Artist of the Year nominee.
KASU and Arkansas Steel Associates present the Monster Groovez concerts as part of the Monster Nights entertainment series in Newport. These outdoor concerts are approved by the Arkansas Department of Health. Front Street Park allows plenty of room for social distancing, but masks are recommended for social interaction within the park.
KASU Station Manager Mark Smith said, “KASU is proud to be a part of this great series. It’s exciting to see everyone come out and enjoy live music from these great acts that we’re bringing to downtown Newport.”
KASU, 91.9 FM, is the 100,000-watt public media service of Arkansas State University. KASU offers National Public Radio (NPR) news and a wide variety of local and national programming, with live streaming of its programs through smart speakers, through the KASU mobile app, or at kasu.org.
