A Tuckerman man is serving as Jackson County sheriff until the end of the year after being appointed to the post by justices.
Jason Tubbs was appointed Aug. 25 after a Jackson County Quorum Court meeting in Newport.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
A Tuckerman man is serving as Jackson County sheriff until the end of the year after being appointed to the post by justices.
Jason Tubbs was appointed Aug. 25 after a Jackson County Quorum Court meeting in Newport.
According to Jackson County Clerk Melanie Clark, justices opened the special meeting and went into executive session for about 35-40 minutes to discuss the soon-to-be vacancy.
Clark said Tubbs was one of four people to express interest in the post, which became vacant Aug. 31 with the resignation of longtime Sheriff David Lucas.
Lucas was first elected in 2004 and was last elected in 2018.
After discussing the issue, justices went back into open session, declared a vacancy in the sheriff’s office and made a motion and second to nominate Tubbs for the job.
The vote was unanimous, Clark said.
Clark also said Tubbs was chosen due to his planning to work with incoming Sheriff Russell Brinsfield, starting in January.
Brinsfield won the GOP primary in May with nearly 62 percent of the vote and will be unopposed in November.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.