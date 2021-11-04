Tuckerman at the Bill McCurley Invitational Tournament

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Tuckerman Junior Bulldogs traveled to Imboden, to play in the finals of the Bill McCurley Invitational Tournament against the Sloan Hendrix Junior Greyhounds.
The Junior Bulldogs previously played in the semi-finals on Thursday night against the Izard County Junior Cougars. In a close game throughout the Junior Bulldogs were leading 9-8 after the first quarter, 17-14 at the half, 24-22 after the third quarter, to come away with the 29-28 win to punch their ticket to the final game. The Junior Bulldogs were led in this game by Eli Tackett with 15 points, and Finley Lancaster with nine points.
In the final game, the Junior Greyhounds started from the tip-off running by outscoring the Junior Bulldogs 14-8 in the first quarter with the Bulldogs never having the lead. In the second quarter, the Junior Bulldogs managed to fight back into the game to take the lead 15-14 with 4:01 left in the quarter. The Junior Bulldogs managed to hang onto the lead going into the break at the half with a 22-17 lead.
In the third quarter, the Junior Greyhounds came out of the half-time break and started a 7-2 scoring run to tie the game at 24 apiece. A minute off the clock later, the Junior Greyhounds took a 26-25 lead. With 1:09 left in the third, Coach Longino called a time out as the Junior Greyhounds had outscored the Junior Bulldogs 13-2 at that point. A couple of late three-pointers by the Junior Bulldogs cut the lead to two points with the Junior Bulldogs trailing by two, 32-30 at the end the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Junior Greyhounds opened up a thirteen-point lead. The fourth quarter was a lot like the third quarter for the Junior Greyhounds as they continued to make their shots while the Junior Bulldogs struggled to score baskets. The game ended with the Junior Bulldogs falling to the Junior Greyhounds 48-36 with the Junior Bulldogs finishing as the runner-up in the tournament. With the loss, the Junior Bulldogs fall to 3-1 on the season.
In the finals game, the Junior Bulldogs were led in scoring by Finley Lancaster with eight points, Andrew King with seven points, and Jesse King with six points.
