The Tuckerman senior boys competed in the 2A-2 District Basketball Tournament last week at Salem.
Midland
On Feb. 15, the third-seeded Bulldogs played in the first round against the sixth-seeded Midland Mustangs. In the first quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 17-13. In the second quarter, the Mustangs weren’t able to get shots to fall, and the Bulldogs took a 33-17 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs picked up where they left off in the first half, outscoring the Mustangs 15-9 to take a 48-26 lead at the end of the quarter. In the fourth, the Bulldogs didn’t let up as they closed the game out for the 69-35 win to advance to the semifinal round. The win also secured a spot in the regional tournament.
Leading the Bulldogs was David Platt with 14 points, including six-of-seven from the free throw line, and eight rebounds, Eli Tackett with 14 points, and Amare Neal with 10 points.
Melbourne
On Feb. 17, Tuckerman played in the semifinals against the second-seeded Melbourne Bearkatz. It was expected that the game would be close from start to finish and the game lived up to the expectations.
The Bearkatz jumped out to a 10-4 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs responded and took a 15-14 lead going into halftime. In the third quarter, the game was still basically even, as the Bearkatz had the lead at 22-21 after three. The fourth quarter was nothing but intense, as the Bulldogs were down two points with less than 10 seconds left and were in position to tie or go for the win with a last-second shot, but the shot didn’t fall and the Bulldogs lost 43-41.
There were only two players in double figures for the game, Platt for the Bulldogs, who had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Caden Griffin for the Bearkatz who had 19 points. Amare Neal also scored eight points for the Bulldogs.
With the loss, the Bulldogs’ record falls to 16-12 on the season.
Next up for the Bulldogs is the 2A Central Regional Tournament at White County Central in Judsonia. Tuckerman plays St. Joseph today (Thursday), weather permitting, at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.