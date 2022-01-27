On Friday, the Tuckerman senior boys basketball team traveled to White County Central to make up a previously postponed game. Also making the trip was the Swifton Pirates seventh-grade boys team.
In the first game of the night, the Pirates jumped out to a lead early and never looked back. The Pirates led 22-8 after the first half of play and outscored the Bears 15-9 in the second half to win the game 37-17.
The Pirates were led in scoring by Zeke Church with 12 points, Bronx Holland with six points, and Jordan Watson with five points. With the win, the Pirates improve to 10-4 on the season.
On Thursday night, the seventh-grade Pirates played the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves. The Pirates won that game and were led in scoring by Church with 13 points and Holland with four points.
In the last game of the night against White County Central, the senior boys got off to a slow start. It was the Bulldogs’ first game since the semifinals of the Kell Tournament on Jan. 7 due to Covid-related issues and games being cancelled.
Both teams started off slow, as the Bulldogs ended the first quarter up 10-8. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs still struggled to score, as the Bears outscored them 16-11 in the quarter. The Bulldogs went into the halftime break down 24-21.
After the half, the Bulldogs came out and seemed to have gotten things going as they outscored the Bears 21-16 in the quarter with the help of three-pointers from John Metzger, Amare Neal, Waylon Tackett and Carson Miller. At the end of the third, the Bulldogs were up 42-40.
In the fourth quarter, the game stayed close the entire quarter. Late in the game, the Bulldogs managed to stay on top of the Bears with seven points from David Platt, which included three free-throws late in the game to seal the deal, as the Bulldogs came away with the 59-50 win.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Tackett with 19 points, Miller with 15 points and Neal with 11 points. Platt finished with nine points and six rebounds, and went 3-for-4 from the free throw line. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 11-7 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.
