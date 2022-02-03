On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Tuckerman Bulldogs began their four-night road trip at Salem.
In the first quarter, both teams were even as the quarter ended 7-7. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs were able to gain a lead by outscoring the Greyhounds 13-8 to take a 20-15 lead going into the halftime break, with Carson Miller scoring 12 in the half to lead the Bulldogs.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs were able to outscore the Greyhounds 11-9 to take a 31-24 lead going into the final quarter. The Bulldogs came away with a 41-29 win.
Leading the Bulldogs in scoring on the night were Miller with 18 points, Waylon Tackett with 10 points, and David Platt with eight points and 12 rebounds.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 12-7 overall and 6-1 in conference play.
Sloan-Hendrix
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, , the Bulldogs traveled to Sloan-Hendrix to take on the Greyhounds in conference play. It started out as a poor shooting night for the Bulldogs. After the first quarter, the Bulldogs found themselves behind 15-5. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs weren’t able to gain ground on the Greyhounds and were outscored 19-17 in the quarter to go into the halftime break down 34-22.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs continued to struggle shooting from the field and the Greyhounds led 46-35 after three quarters of play. The Bulldogs were outscored 16-10 in the final quarter and lost to the Greyhounds 62-45.
Leading the Bulldogs in scoring on the night were Miller with 13 points, and Platt with 13 points.
With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to 12-8 overall and 6-2 in conference play.
Midland
On Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Pleasant Plains to take on the Midland Mustangs in their third night of conference play in the week.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 13-8. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 19-14 and took a 32-22 lead going into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs turned up the offense putting 26 points on the scoreboard and led 58-26 after three. In the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs having a commanding lead, Coach Longino started clearing the bench. The Bulldogs finished the game with a 77-43 win.
The Bulldogs had five players on the night score in double figures. Miller led the way with 25 points, Platt with 15 points, Amare Neal with 12 points, Tackett with 11 points, and Elijah Alcorn with 10 points.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 13-8 overall and 7-2 in conference play
Cedar Ridge
On Friday, Jan. 28, the Bulldogs traveled to Newark to take on the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves in their final and fourth night of conference play in the week.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs were not able to make shots from the field. At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs were down 15-10. In the second quarter, the shooting woes continued and the Bulldogs found themselves down 30-18 going into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs attempted to cut into the Timberwolves’ lead by outscoring the opponents 15-8, but still were down 38-33 at the end of the quarter. In the final quarter, the Bulldogs were able to gain an advantage, but lost 50-45.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Miller with 15 points, Platt with 13 points, and Neal with 11 points.
With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to 13-9 overall and 7-3 in conference play. The Bulldogs have two conference games left, which will determine their seeding in the upcoming District Tournament to be held at Salem High School February 14-19.
Conference standings
The updated standings for 2A-2 Conference, as of Jan. 28 are: Sloan-Hendrix, 7-0 (19-5); Melbourne , 8-1 (14-7); Tuckerman, 7-3 (13-9); Salem, 2-5 (6-9); Cedar Ridge, 3-7 (3-14); White County, 2-9 (7-17); Midland, 1-6 (4-10).
