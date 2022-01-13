On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Tuckerman Bulldogs hoped to start off the new year with a win. The Midland Mustangs came to Bly Story Fieldhouse for conference action.
In the senior boys game, the Bulldogs were up 18-8 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, both teams scored 14 points, with the Bulldogs going into the halftime break up 32-22.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs had trouble getting baskets to fall, as they were outscored by the Mustangs in the quarter 14-7, but still held onto a 39-36 lead after three. In the final period, the Bulldogs got things going offensively again and were led by Carson Miller with seven points and David Platt with eight points in the quarter and the Bulldogs came away with the 59-45 win.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Amare Neal with 22 points (15 in the first half), Miller with 20 points (including 4-for-5) from the free throw line, and David Platt with 13 points (7-for-8 from the free throw line), and eight rebounds. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 9-6 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Junior boys vs. Midland
In the first boys game of the night, the Bulldogs took on Midland in junior high action, with the Bulldogs jumping out to a big lead early.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs were up 15-0. Going into the halftime break, the Bulldogs were up 30-4. At the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs were up 38-2. At the final buzzer, the Bulldogs came away with the 43-6 win.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Finley Lancaster with 20 points, and Eli Tackett with 16 points.
With the win the Junior Bulldogs improve to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
NEA Tournament
Over the Christmas break, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played the Searcy Lions in the NEA Tournament.
The first quarter was even between both teams as they were tied 16-16 at the end of one. The Bulldogs found themselves down 35-27 at the halftime break after being outscored 19-11 in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs cut into the Searcy lead in the third quarter, but were still outscored 17-15 in the quarter as Searcy took a 52-42 lead going into the final quarter. Searcy maintained their lead thru the final quarter to come away with the 65-54 win.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Miller with 16 points, Neal with 13 points, and Platt with 10 points.
