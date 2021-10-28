The Tuckerman Bulldogs opened their varsity season in the Bad Boy Classic at Brockwell, Arkansas on Thursday night against the Flippin Bobcats in the last game of the evening.
The game started out as a fast paced event during the first quarter. The Bulldogs ended the first quarter with a 15-13 lead. The second quarter started off at a slower pace with both teams battling for the lead. Neither team could gain the advantage going into the half with the Bulldogs and the Bobcats tied at 28.
The second half was no different than the first half with both teams battling it out. Flippin attempted to press the Bulldogs, but they were able to handle the press and get the ball into the front court. However, the Bulldogs missed some shots during the quarter from the field. At the end of the third, the Bulldogs were down 41-39 going into the fourth quarter.
During the fourth quarter, free throws were key as both teams were in the bonus for the quarter. The Bulldogs were able to hit their free throws, which helped them come away with the 60-54 win to go 1-0 on the season.
David Platt led all scorers on the evening with 31 points and 14 rebounds (19 of those points coming in the second half) and Carson Miller scored 11 points with five rebounds, and four assists (seven of those points coming in the first half).
