Tuckerman 7, Riverside 4
On March 3, the Tuckerman Bulldogs opened their 2022 baseball season against the Riverside Rebels at Morgan Gilbert Field.
The opening day starter for the Bulldogs was Senior David Platt. In the first inning the Rebels got on the scoreboard first after stringing together a single and a double to score a run in the inning. Platt was able to get out of the inning by getting the Rebels to ground out and fly out to end the inning. In the home half of the first, the Bulldogs got singles from DT King, Aaron Hurst, and Owen Keller along with a double by Timothy Ward and earned walks during the inning to score 5 runs in the inning.
In the fourth inning, the Bulldogs started out with a walk by Timothy Ward followed by a double by DT King, which scored Ward. Will King then singled to score DT King and the Bulldogs were up 7-1 going into the fifth inning.
The Bulldogs were able to hold the Rebels scoreless after the first inning through the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, the Rebels were able to score two runs as Platt then hit the pitch count limit after 5 1/3 innings on the mound. Timothy Ward came in the game in relief and struck out the batter to end the inning. The Bulldogs were still up 7-3 after six innings of play.
In the seventh inning, the Rebels were able to score another run to cut the lead to 7-4 but Ward and the Bulldogs were able to close the door on the comeback by getting the Rebels to hit into a fly out and two groundouts to end the game for a 7-4 Bulldog win.
For the Bulldogs, both DT King and Aaron Hurst went 2 for 4 hitting on the day and Timothy Ward went 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs. On the mound, Platt picked up his first win of the season by going 51/3 innings and allowing 4 hits, 3 earned runs, and striking out 6. In relief, Ward pitched 12/3 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 earned run. With the win, the Bulldogs started the season 1-0.
Tuckerman 6, Bald Knob 4
On March 4, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played the Bald Knob Bulldogs at Morgan Gilbert Field. For the Bulldogs, Senior Aaron Hurst took the mound. In the first inning, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Bald Knob. After three innings of play, the game was tied at 3-3.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the sixth inning when Aaron Hurst reached on an error by Bald Knob and wound up at second base on the play. Brantley Lane then drew a walk followed by David Platt earning another walk giving the Bulldogs bases loaded. Andrew King then came into the game to pinch hit and hit a ground ball. Bald Knob made an error on the throw to first, which scored Hurst and Lane to give the Bulldogs a 5-2 lead. Owen Keller came to bat next and hit a deep fly ball, which was caught and David Platt tagged up at third base and scored on the play to give the Bulldogs a 6-3 lead after six innings of play.
In the seventh inning, Owen Keller came in to pitch for the Bulldogs after Hurst hit the pitch limit. Bald Knob managed to score another run in the top half of the seventh and were posed to score more when Richards for Bald Knob hit a ball to center and DeFlorian rounded third and attempted to score from second on the hit when he was tagged out at the plate by Will Tubbs on a throw from center field by Aaron Hurst to end the game.
For the Bulldogs, Timothy Ward went 3 for 4, David Platt was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs and 3 walks, and Andrew King was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs. On the mound, Hurst picked up his first win of the season by going 6 innings and allowing 4 hits, 3 earned runs, and striking out 12 on the day. Owen Keller, in relief, pitched 1 inning and allowed 1 hit and 1 run. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 2-0 on the season.
