On Aug. 30, the Tuckerman Cross Country team raced at the Lyon College Invitational Cross Country Meet.
Zeke Church had a fifth place finish and Christian Ashley had a sixth place finish in a race with over 170 runners.
The Junior Boys finished fourth out of over 18 teams. The Junior girls finished 14th, Senior Girls placed fifth, and Senior Boys placed seventh.
On Sept. 6, the Tuckerman Cross Country team competed in the Melbourne Invitational Meet.
The Junior Boys won the meet, out of a field of over 14 teams. Eighth-grader Zeke Church finished fifth, with a PR time of 9:45, and ninth-grader Christian Ashley finished seventh with a time of 9:56. Hayden Reed (19th place, 10:23) Bronx Holland (28th place, 10:53), and Avery Brunner (30th place, 10:53) rounded out the top five team finishers to secure the win for the Junior Bulldogs.
In the Senior Girls 5K, senior Kaydence Slagley ran an excellent race to medal in 14th place with a time of 27:49.
