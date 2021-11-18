Tuckerman Cross County had a great showing at the 2A Region 2 Conference Championships.
The Jr. Boys, Sr. Girls, and Sr. Boys all won Runners-Up at the meet.
Eighth-grader August Huckabee medaled for the Jr. Girls, finishing in 10th place with a time of 10:52 in the 1.5 mile race.
For the Jr. Boys 1.5 mile race, eighth-grader Christian Ashley placed 6th with a time of 8:55; freshman Finley Lancaster finished 9th with a time of 9:21, followed closely by Zeke Church in 10th with a time of 9:22.
In the Sr. Girls 3.1 mile race, junior Kaydence Slagley, placed 9th with a time of 23.42, followed by junior Laci Worthington, who placed 10th in 25:04. For the Sr. boys, junior Timothy Ward placed 9th with a time of 20:50 for 3.1 miles.
So many of the runners ran a personal best, each one gave it their all and proudly represented their school.
Tuckerman Cross Country traveled to Oaklawn in Hot Springs for the 2A State Championships this month.
The Senior Girls placed 5th, and the Senior Boys placed 11th. Ja’Marian Ashley led the senior boys in 57th place with a time of 22:00. Laci Worthington led the senior girls in 47th place with a time of 26:44.
