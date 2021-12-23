Tuckerman defeats Batesville 62-48

Tuckerman avenged a regular-season loss to Batesville thanks to a balanced attack that included five players scoring in double figures.
Five players scored for the Lady Bulldogs in the second quarter as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 19-11 to take a 31-16 halftime lead. Tuckerman increased its lead to 49-31 at the end of the third quarter and held on in the fourth after Batesville cut its deficit to single digits.
Shanley Williams scored 14 points to lead sixth-seeded Tuckerman, which advances to play third-seeded Marmaduke in a Dec. 27 Division II quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Ansley Dawson added 12 points while Kenadi Gardner, Kenzie Soden and Gracie Smith scored 10 each.
Taylor Rush led Batesville with 14 points. Emily Harrison added 11 points while hitting three 3s, and Abby Hurley scored nine points.
