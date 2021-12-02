Tuckerman Elementary School has been recognized by the Office for Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas as a school where students demonstrated high growth on the ACT Aspire.
The OEP creates an annual report entitled the Outstanding Educational Performance Awards, where it recognizes schools with high student academic growth, which is the best indicator of the positive impact that a school is having on students.
Tuckerman Elementary School received the following awards:
High Math Growth (Statewide)
High Overall Growth (Northeast Region)
High Math Growth (Northeast Region)
Elementary Principal Pharis Smith stated: “I am so proud of you all and the job you all did on the ACT Aspire. We went against some pretty big odds, and we still overcame and achieved greatness for our students and school. We would like to thank all of our TES educators, students, families and community partners for helping us achieve this honor. Your dedication to our students and their overall success is unmatched. Thank you for your outstanding work and dedication to TES. We are truly blessed with the best!”
Superintendent Chester Shannon also commented.
“The math scores at TES are always very high and above the state average. So, for them to be recognized for growth is amazing,” Shannon said. “It’s very difficult to show growth once you have reached the upper 80’s and 90’s percent proficiency. This growth can only happen with an outstanding work ethic and teachers who have a great relationship with their students. We are very fortunate to have this staff at the Jackson County School District.”
