The Tuckerman Lady Dogs have been busy in conference play, with four conference games in the last week.
Salem
The Lady Dogs traveled to Salem to take on the Lady Greyhounds in the first of the four games. Tuckerman led 30-19 at the half. Salem came out hot in the second half, scoring seven quick points to close Tuckerman’s lead to four. However, it wasn’t enough to stop the Lady Dogs. Tuckerman won the game 39-29.
Kenadi Gardner and Kenzie Soden led scoring with 7 points each.
Sloan-Hendrix
The second game of the week was at Imboden against the Sloan-Hendrix Lady Greyhounds. Tuckerman led 36-17 at the half. The Lady Dogs defeated the Lady Greyhounds, 58-32.
Shanley Williams sank eight three-pointers and was the leading scorer. Ansley Dawson added 12 points and Soden chipped in 10.
Midland
The next stop was Pleasant Plains to play the Midland Lady Mustangs. The Lady Dogs led the entire game and defeated the Lady Mustangs 61-31.
Soden led the team with 16 points. Williams had 15 points, and Dawson had 12 points.
Cedar Ridge
The last game of the week had the Lady Dogs paired with the Cedar Ridge Lady Timberwolves. The outcome of this game would determine if the Lady Dogs would take the number-two seed in conference play.
Tuckerman began the game with aggressive defense, but it wasn’t enough to hold back the Lady Timberwolves. At the end of the first half of play, the Lady Dogs were down 16-14.
Tuckerman fired it up in the second half and was able to win the game 41-35.
Soden led the team with 10 points and five rebounds. Dawson had seven points and eight rebounds, and Willams added seven points.
The Tuckerman Lady Dogs are 18-10 in regular season play and 8-3 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.