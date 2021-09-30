On Sept. 21, Tuckerman High School hosted its first cross country race, “The Bulldog River Run” at the Jacksonport State Park.
There were 11 teams at this meet, and even though there was a threat of rain, the spirit and good sportsmanship filled the air. The race itself was filled with great athletes who never gave up and finished the race.
Here are the results of the race for the Tuckerman Athletes:
Jr High Boys Team (2500 meters) First Place
Amare Neal, First Place, Time: 09:02.77
Eli Tackett, Fifth Place
Zeke Church, Ninth Place
Christian Ashley, Tenth Place
Jr High Girls Team (2500 meters) Second Place Sr High Girls (5000 meters)
Laci Worthington, Eighth Place
Kaydence Slagley, Tenth Place
