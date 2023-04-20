The annual 2023 Hometown Days will be held in Tuckerman Friday and Saturday, April 28-29.
The festival will kick off with a parade on Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. followed by amusements and inflatables provided by Hog Wild Events until 9 p.m.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 5:46 am
On Saturday, April 29, Hometown Days will kick off with a fishing derby at 8 a.m. Music will begin at 2 p.m. with Denver Smith, with activities all day Saturday, including a corn hole tournament and barbecue rib cook-off.
The barbecue rib cook-off will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. Smokers will be lined along the road behind the ASWF building and senior citizen’s center. Each team may only consist of one or two members. Ribs will be provided to each team and must be cooked at the cook-off area. Teams must provide their own smoker (charcoal or pellet smokers only), seasonings and other items needed.
Judging will take place at 4 p.m. at city hall and winners will be announced at 5 p.m.
The entry fee for the rib cook-off is $40 and is due by Saturday, April 22. Forms may be picked up and dropped off at Tuckerman City Hall, or emailed with payment sent through PayPal to tuckermanhometowndays@gmail.com.
Saturday’s festivities will also include a cornhole tournament, which will start at 1 p.m. at the city park. Team entry is $50 and money prizes and trophies will be awarded. For more information about the tournament, contact Steven at 501-733-7040.
For more information regarding the celebration, visit the festival’s Facebook page “Tuckerman Hometown Days.”
