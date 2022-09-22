On Saturday, Sept. 17, Tuckerman High School hosted “The River Run” at Jacksonport State Park.

The Junior Girls and Junior Boys won first place in the meet. For the Junior Boys, Christian Ashley won the race with a PR time of 9:04, and Zeke Church finished second with a PR of 9:11. In fifth through ninth place, Jordan Watson, Avery Brunner, Bronx Holland, Andrew Chapman, and Avery Scoggins, all medaled in the race, securing the win for the Junior Boys. Runner-up for the Junior Boys teams was Cedar Ridge.

