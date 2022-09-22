On Saturday, Sept. 17, Tuckerman High School hosted “The River Run” at Jacksonport State Park.
The Junior Girls and Junior Boys won first place in the meet. For the Junior Boys, Christian Ashley won the race with a PR time of 9:04, and Zeke Church finished second with a PR of 9:11. In fifth through ninth place, Jordan Watson, Avery Brunner, Bronx Holland, Andrew Chapman, and Avery Scoggins, all medaled in the race, securing the win for the Junior Boys. Runner-up for the Junior Boys teams was Cedar Ridge.
In the Junior Girls race, Josie Branch placed eighth with a PR time of 12:16, and August Huckabee placed 10th, with a PR time of 12:25. Maddyx Soden placed 14th, Zaylie Poe placed 17th, and Bristen Wheeler placed 18th to round out the top 5 and secure the win for the Lady Bulldogs. Melbourne Junior Girls were the runner-up in the race.
For the Senior Boys 5K, Elias Reed medaled in 10th place with a PR time of 22:37.
In the Senior Girls 5K, Kaydance Slagley (fourth place-26:51), Laci Worthington (fifth place-26:52), Ansley Dawson (seventh place-29:12.49) Mackenzie Soden (eighth place-29:12.50) and Scarlet Doyle (ninth place-30:39), all medaled in the top 10 to win runner-up for the team.
