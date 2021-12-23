The Tuckerman Lady Dogs recently played in the Williams Baptist University Tournament in Walnut Ridge.
Tuckerman received a bye in the first round. They played Hillcrest in the quarterfinal game. Tuckerman dominated throughout the game and won 53-18. Shanley Williams led scoring with 16 points and Kenzie Soden had 13 points.
The Lady Dogs took on the Westside Lady Warriors in the semi-final games. The game opened with the Lady Dogs using a press defense. They were able to jump to a 7-0 lead early on. The Lady Warriors had several turnovers that were forced by the Lady Dogs defense. 55-33 was the final score. Kenzie Soden led scoring with 10 points while Shanley Williams chipped in with 9 points and Ansley Dawson and Gracie Smith both had 8 points.
The championship game was a rematch with the Marmaduke Lady Greyhounds. The Lady Dogs played well in this game only losing to the Lady Greyhounds by 2 points. The final score was 55-53. The leading scorer for Tuckerman was Kenzie Soden with 15 points. Gracie Smith had 11 points.
