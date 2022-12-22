Tuckerman teams advance to NEA Tournament quarterfinals

Tuckerman’s Kenzie Soden shoots during her team’s game against Hoxie in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament on Tuesday. Soden scored 14 points as the Lady Bulldogs won 58-34 to advance in girls’ Division II.

 Kevin Turbeville / Paxton News Bureau

Tuckerman 58,Hoxie 34

The fourth-seeded Lady Bulldogs hit nine 3s as a team to advance to the Division II quarterfinals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.