Tuckerman teams advance to NEA Tournament quarterfinals

Tuckerman 58,Hoxie 34
The fourth-seeded Lady Bulldogs hit nine 3s as a team to advance to the Division II quarterfinals.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Showers this morning then blustery with rain and snow during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 45F with temps falling sharply to near 20. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 5:28 am
The fourth-seeded Lady Bulldogs hit nine 3s as a team to advance to the Division II quarterfinals.
Tuckerman will play Melbourne on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Kenzie Soden scored 14 points to lead Tuckerman (13-3). Katie Clark added 12 points on four 3s, while Ansley Dawson added 10 points.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the game on a 14-2 run, but two 3s helped Hoxie close within 14-8 to end the quarter. Tuckerman led 27-18 at halftime and 40-28 after three quarters.
Bailey Prater led Hoxie with 13 points.
A dominant second half also sent the Bulldogs into the Division II quarterfinals and a Dec. 27 meeting with third-seeded Buffalo Island Central.
Up 27-22 at halftime, Tuckerman (8-7) held Valley View scoreless for more than six minutes in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs led 36-24 after outscoring the Blazers 9-2 in the period, then pushed their lead above 20 points in the final period.
Waylon Tackett scored 20 points to lead Tuckerman, hitting three 3-pointers.
Eli Tackett, John Metzger and Amare Neal added 11 points each for the Bulldogs.
Oliver Barr scored six points to lead Valley View.
Ten different players scored for the Blazers as they fall to 2-5 on the season.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.