The Tuckerman senior high basketball teams competed in the George Kell Classic, held in Swifton from Jan. 1-8.
Girls
The girls were victorious over Pocahontas by a final score of 49-23 on Jan. 3. Junior Ansley Dawson scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had three assists and three steals. Junior Mackenzie Soden finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
In the semifinals, the Lady Bulldogs fell to Valley View 40-35.
Tuckerman – ICC boys
The boys received a bye for the first round and later defeated the ICC Cougars, 43-35, on Jan. 5.
In a game that took both teams a few minutes to get going, the Bulldogs found themselves down 10-7 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs fought back and were only down one point, 23-22, going into the halftime break by outscoring the Cougars 15-13 in the quarter.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 13-10 for a 35-33 lead. The final quarter found both teams struggling to find the basket, but the Bulldogs came away with the 43-35 win to advance to the semifinal round.
The Bulldogs had three players in double figures on the night. Waylon Tackett led with 16 points, Carson Miller scored 11 points, and David Platt had 10 points. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 10-6 overall.
Tuckerman – Rector boys
On Friday, the fourth-seeded Bulldogs played in the semifinals of the Kell Classic against the top-seeded Rector Cougars.
The Bulldogs led after the first quarter 12-9. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs built on their first-quarter lead by outscoring the Cougars 18-10 to take a 30-19 lead going into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, the Cougars began chipping away at the Bulldog lead by outscoring the Bulldogs 15-14, with the Bulldogs still up 44-34 after three quarters of play. In the final quarter, the Bulldogs couldn’t find the basket and were outscored 15-4, which allowed the Cougars to take the lead late in the game and come away with the 49-48 win.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Platt with 12 points, and Carson Miller, Amare Neal and Waylon Tackett, all with 10 points apiece.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 10-7 overall on the season.
All-Tournament team
On the final night of the George Kell Classic Tournament, the Tuckerman Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs had representatives of their respective teams that were selected for the All-Tournament Team.
Those players chosen were juniors McKenzie Soden and Ansley Dawson for the Lady Bulldogs, along with seniors David Platt and Carson Miller for the Bulldogs.
