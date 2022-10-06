The Tuckerman Bulldogs tennis team competed at the Northeast Arkansas district tournament.
Jaxson Gates and Brandon Smith are the Boys Double District Champions; Jarod Smith and Ethan Simmons are the Boys Double Runners Up. Kade Keton is the Boys Singles Runner-Up. Carley Boyd and Katie Clark are the Girls Doubles Runners Up. They are all state bound. The state tournament is Monday, Oct. 10, at Burns Park.
