On Sunday, Feb. 27, the #3 seed Tuckerman Bulldogs played the No. 2 seed Conway St. Joseph Bulldogs in the first round of the 2A Central Regional at White County Central High School.
In the first quarter the Bulldogs were outscored 13-8 as they struggled to get baskets to fall. At the half, the Bulldogs were down 21-11. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs started to come back and were down 31-25 after three quarters. In the fourth, there were several ties and lead changes in the quarter as the Bulldogs outscored Conway St. Joseph’s 21-18 but fell short 49-46 at the final buzzer.
Leading the Bulldogs in the game were Amare Neal with 14 points and Waylon Tackett with 11 points. With the loss, the Bulldogs end their season with a 15-12 overall record and an 8-4 conference record.
Seniors David Platt, Carson Miller, and Destyn Drake are thanked for their contributions to the basketball program.
