MELBOURNE — Twin Lakes Community Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Jones and Yellville City Mayor Shawn Lane recently met with Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship volunteers Warren Sanders, Katie Norris, and Margaret Yancey.
Together they recognized and awarded summer scholarships to Lisa James and Tracie Barnes at the Ozarka Campus in Melbourne. The Twin Lakes Community Foundation, an independent, public entity that stewards philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local nonprofits, awarded ASPSF for Izard County $1,000 to help fund summer scholarships to eligible single parent applicants.
Lisa James and Tracie Barnes were selected to receive the scholarships funded through the Twin Lakes Community grant. James is pursuing a degree in Health and Clinical Sciences with ASU in Jonesboro, and Barnes is pursuing a nursing degree with Ozarka College in Melbourne. Both single moms balance work, children, and school while pursuing degrees in the healthcare industry.
“Having a single income and putting myself through college while raising a child is a lot to carry on one’s shoulders,” states James. “Your scholarship has helped to take the burden of paying for my education off my shoulders. I cannot express my gratitude to you enough for your support.”
Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance and personal support to single parents across the state. Scholarships are awarded to single parents in career-focused post-secondary programs, including both traditional college degrees and technical training certifications. Single parents in school or interested in enrolling may visit aspsf.org for more information.
