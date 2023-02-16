Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a shooting earlier this month outside a concert in Newport as officials continue their investigation into the case.
Authorities have been tight-lipped on specifics about the case, with officials saying this week that the investigation is ongoing.
As reported last week, names of those arrested have not been officially released by authorities.
On Feb. 5 at around 2:30 a.m., Newport police responded to Clay Street after getting a call about the shooting outside a Fredo Bang concert.
Officers also got a call from a nearby hospital about multiple gunshot victims there.
A person was killed, and four others were injured in the shooting, authorities said earlier this month.
Anyone with information on the investigation can call Newport police at 870-523-2722.
