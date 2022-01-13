JONESBORO — Arkansas State and Arkansas-Little Rock won’t play this week and, barring a chance meeting in the conference tournament in March, won’t meet again as Sun Belt Conference rivals in men’s basketball.
The schools announced Tuesday that the two games scheduled between the teams this week have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns and injured student-athletes in the UALR program. Under Sun Belt COVID-19 scheduling protocol, both games will be declared no contest and will not be rescheduled.
The Red Wolves and Trojans were scheduled to play Thursday night at First National Bank Arena, followed by Saturday’s game at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. With the men’s game in Jonesboro canceled, ASU’s women’s home game against Appalachian State will tip off Thursday at 7 p.m.
ASU holds a 57-36 lead over UALR, its most-played rival, in a series that dates to 1928, according to school records. The Red Wolves are 35-31 against the Trojans since the teams became Sun Belt rivals in the 1991-92 season, a record that includes the teams splitting six conference tournament meetings.
UALR has announced plans to join the Ohio Valley Conference at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. ASU head coach Mike Balado, whose teams are 5-3 against UALR, was noncommittal about the series’ future after the Trojans leave the Sun Belt.
“They’re going to the Ohio Valley, right? I wish them the best of luck in the Ohio Valley. That’s all I’m going to say,” Balado said during a video conference with reporters Tuesday. “If we can play them, great. If they want to play, great. If not, we’ll find somebody else.”
The status of this week’s games became uncertain Saturday when UALR canceled its game that night at Louisiana-Lafayette because of COVID-19 positive tests. The Trojans (6-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) played last Thursday at Louisiana-Monroe, losing 80-72.
ASU (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) has had three games canceled by Sun Belt opponents due to COVID-19. Georgia State canceled the Dec. 30 Sun Belt opener in Jonesboro as well.
Balado said he thinks Sun Belt games that have been canceled because of COVID-19 should be considered forfeits, adding that some high-major leagues have adopted a no-contest policy because of NCAA Tournament seeding concerns.
“I think for us to do it doesn’t make a lot of sense because we’re looking at a number 16, 15, 14 (NCAA) seed right now regardless of who wins the tournament, regardless of who wins the regular season,” Balado said. “I think if teams cancel, and you’re doing everything you have to do for your program, you’re available for every game.
“I’m proud to say everybody has not only been fully vaccinated in our program, but also boostered. We are considered fully vaccinated as a program by the NCAA, so unless we have seven guys at the same time who have COVID, or let’s say eight because we have 15 on the roster, we’ll play every game. We should not be penalized record-wise for other teams.”
Sun Belt protocol requires a minimum of seven players and one full-time coach to compete.
Balado spoke to reporters before the cancellations were announced. He said the Red Wolves were going about their business as usual as they awaited official word on the games.
ASU plays at home next week, hosting Texas-Arlington on Jan. 20 and Texas State on Jan. 22.
Balado said the Red Wolves would use any extra time without games to focus on fundamentals, get in some weight lifting and plenty of shooting.
“The way you approach it, and I’ve talked to a lot of coaches who have been in this situation, the biggest thing is if you’re not going to play a game against an opponent, the best thing you can do is really concentrate on yourself,” Balado said. “A lot of times when you get into January and February, you’re doing so much scouting and you’re trying to stop certain actions, certain people, certain personnel, certain style of play.”
Balado praised his team’s resilience in last week’s games at UL Lafayette and ULM.
ASU rallied to force overtime at UL Lafayette before eventually falling 83-77. The Red Wolves faced another second-half deficit at ULM, where they closed the game on a 19-7 run to win 90-83.
“Saturday, I thought the resilience of our guys, especially down the stretch, was the biggest key. We started off the game really well, seven for seven from the field and up 19-6,” Balado said. “They made some substitutions, got a little hot. Arkansas State made a run, Monroe made two runs in a row, the end of the first and the beginning of the second, and we capped it off with the final run at the end to be able to win it.”
