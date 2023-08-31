American court rooms have been the stage for many dramatic moments in the nation’s history. Some court cases have changed the country, changing the definition of legal rights for millions. One such case in Oklahoma would end segregation in law schools and mark the beginning of the end of the Jim Crow system. The woman behind the case, Ada Sipuel, had a number of connections to Arkansas.

Ada Sipuel was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, in 1924. Her father, Rev. Travis Sipuel, had also lived in Arkansas for a short time. Her parents had lived in Dermott for three years starting in 1918 while her father tried to plant a Church of God in Christ congregation. They moved to Chickasha in 1921, before her older brother, Limuel, was born.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Email kbridges@southark.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.