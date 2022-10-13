SEARCY — The Unity Health Board of Directors announced the appointment of Mark Amox, FACHE, as President and Chief Executive Officer effective November 1st.
Amox brings over two decades of healthcare leadership and executive experience to his new role, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, CA, part of the HCA Healthcare family of hospitals. While at Regional Medical Center, Amox focused on developing strategic partnerships, enhancing key service lines, and overseeing campus expansion and enhancement projects totaling over $200 million dollars.
Prior to his role with Regional Medical Center, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada; President and Chief Executive Officer of El Paso Children’s Hospital in Texas; and Administrator of Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. Locally, Amox served for eight years as Administrator of Pediatrics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
“Mark Amox is a great fit for Unity Health because of his expertise in strategic planning, focus on patient safety and quality care, and his experience successfully leading a variety of healthcare organizations,” said Janet Hines, Chair of the Unity Health Board of Directors. “Amox is the right leader to take Unity Health into the next season of growth. Mark has the right mix of executive experience and heartfelt commitment to Arkansas. We are excited he will be at the helm of Unity Health as we exit the pandemic and continue our commitment to provide compassionate care.”
“As an Arkansan I am honored at the opportunity to return home to join the Unity Health family of associates,” said Amox. “Unity Health is a remarkable organization dedicated to providing the highest quality of care, close to home. I look forward to building upon this rich tradition of excellence by focusing on our people, our patients and the communities we serve.”
Amox received his Master of Healthcare Administration and Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston at Clear Lake, Texas, and his Bachelor of Arts from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. He is board-certified with the American College of Medical Practice Executives (CMPE) and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).
As the leading healthcare provider and largest employer in an eight-county area, Unity Health and its more than 2,300 associates strive to improve the quality of health and well-being for the communities they serve through compassionate care. Unity Health has more than 150 physicians that specialize in various areas of healthcare.
Unity Health, an Arkansas healthcare system, includes four hospital campuses: White County Medical Center in Searcy, Specialty Care Campus in Searcy, Unity Health in Newport, and opening soon, Unity Health in Jacksonville. The healthcare system includes 13 family practice clinics located in Beebe, Bradford, Cabot, Heber Springs, Newport and Searcy. Specialists and specialty clinics consists of 15 areas of practice including Unity Health – Cardiology Clinic, Unity Health – Orthopaedic and Spine Center and the Pyeatt Family Cancer Center. Unity Health Behavioral Health includes four outpatient clinics: Unity Health – Clarity Health and Wellness clinics in Searcy, Newport, Cabot and Jacksonville and inpatient facilities in Newport and Searcy, and coming soon to Jacksonville. Learn more at Unity-Health.org
