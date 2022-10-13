SEARCY — The Unity Health Board of Directors announced the appointment of Mark Amox, FACHE, as President and Chief Executive Officer effective November 1st.

Amox brings over two decades of healthcare leadership and executive experience to his new role, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, CA, part of the HCA Healthcare family of hospitals. While at Regional Medical Center, Amox focused on developing strategic partnerships, enhancing key service lines, and overseeing campus expansion and enhancement projects totaling over $200 million dollars.

