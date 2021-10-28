Unity Health is pleased to be adding to our provider base to better serve our community.
Starting November 1, 2021, Alison Green, M.D. and Paul Silveri, M.D. will begin accepting patients in Newport. Both Dr. Green and Dr. Silveri specialize in preventative care for all ages including, newborns and treatment of acute and chronic conditions for the entire family.
Alison Green, M.D. is the daughter of Dr. Roger Green. She was born and raised in Newport where her dad practiced for many years. She has been practicing since 2014, most recently in Wells, Maine where she and her husband Dr. Silveri practiced together. When not at work, Dr. Green enjoys spending time with family, especially her two sons — Arlo (born in 2019) and Alton (born in 2020). She also enjoys sewing, painting, reading and traveling. While attending high school in Newport she played tennis and plans to pick it up again soon.
Paul Silveri, M.D. grew up in nearby Marion, Arkansas and graduated residency in 2015 from UAMS Area Health Education Center Northeast in Jonesboro. Since graduation, he has practiced at Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, Sanford Health, and most recently Wells, Maine. When he’s not working, Dr. Silveri also enjoys spending time with family, cooking, model building, and stand-up paddle boarding. While living on the coast he was an ocean lifeguard for nine years.
Dr. Green and Dr. Silveri have practiced together for the last five years and love figuring out tough cases together. They are excited to be back in Arkansas and in Newport, where they feel they can make an impact caring for our community and be closer to family. They will be located in Green Family Practice Clinic at 1200 McLain St, Suite G in Newport. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 870-523-0193.
