New coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas fell by about half in the past week, but deaths attributed to the disease continue to rise.
The surge of the omicron variant has receded nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported. However, The New York Times reported over the weekend that the average daily death toll in 14 states, including Arkansas, is higher now than it was two weeks ago.
Counties that recorded COVID-related deaths in the previous seven days were: Craighead County, 11; Mississippi County, 6; Randolph, 5; Clay, 3; Poinsett, 2; and Greene and Lawrence counties, 1 each.
The number of COVID patients in Northeast Arkansas hospitals dropped from 125 on Feb. 14 to 90 on Monday, including nine who were on ventilators. Ten patients were on ventilators on Feb. 14.
Monday was Presidents Day, a national holiday, and the health department report revealed fewer new cases than normal.
New cases totaled 571, with no new deaths. Active cases dropped by 332 to 9,970 statewide. On Feb. 14, the state reported 16,278.
New cases in Northeast Arkansas counties disclosed Monday: Craighead, 32; Mississippi, 23; Jackson, 9; Poinsett, 8; Clay and Randolph, 5 each; and Greene, 3. Cross and Lawrence counties had no new cases Monday.
Jackson County reported 40 new cases between Feb. 14 and Sunday, which averages 5.7 per day, down from 12.1, with 67 active cases (down from 136) and 53 deaths (unchanged).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.