After setting new records for three consecutive days, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.
However, the number of those patients who have to rely on ventilators rose. Hospitalizations dropped by 32 to 1,785 statewide, while 233 were on ventilators, an increase of 18. The number of COVID patients in Northeast Arkansas hospitals rose by one to 261 and 15 were on ventilators, a reduction of two.
The state reported 7,943 new cases Tuesday, including 262 in Craighead County.
Active COVID-19 cases went down statewide by 3,742 to a total of 89,572. A total of 24 more deaths have been reported due to the virus, bringing the statewide total to 9,556. No deaths were reported in NEA.
Although officials are still hopeful COVID-19 cases are decreasing, they say hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of those numbers dropping, and additional beds may still be needed.
Based on COVID-19 cases by age data it shows that cases in every age group are declining, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson said is a good sign that new case rates are going down in most age groups of Arkansans.
Here are Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Jackson – 19 new cases; 324 active.
Craighead – 262 new cases; 3,178 active cases.
Greene – 119 new cases; 1,618 active.
Lawrence – 44 new cases; 428 active.
Poinsett – 64 new cases; 691 active.
Mississippi –86 new cases; 969 active.
Randolph – 55 new case; 274 active.
Cross – 50 new cases; 543 active.
Clay – 40 new cases; 470 active.
