The 2022 Trashiest Team Clean Up Contest was held in mid-October in Newport.

Hosted by the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, this friendly competition is held in conjunction with the Great Arkansas Clean Up, the annual fall statewide litter pickup campaign promoted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB), a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc. and a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

