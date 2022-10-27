The 2022 Trashiest Team Clean Up Contest was held in mid-October in Newport.
Hosted by the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, this friendly competition is held in conjunction with the Great Arkansas Clean Up, the annual fall statewide litter pickup campaign promoted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB), a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc. and a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.
This year’s clean up included 73 participants. Together, volunteers collected 113 bags of trash plus debris, furniture and 16 tires from seven miles of roadways and 40 acres of public parks in the Newport area. Participants represented four teams from ASU-Newport (Academics, Student Affairs, Wellness Committee and the Aviators ‘Trash Terminators” Team), Merchants & Planters Bank and other individuals in the community.
Forty-two students from Newport High School also participated in the cleanup. JROTC cadets were led by Col. Ed Jones. Career and Technical Education organizations represented Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) students led by advisors Ben Holland, Leah Clark, Leanne Bradley and CTE Program Director Amanda Brogdon.
ASU-Newport’s Aviators Trash Terminators team was named this year’s Trashiest Team by picking up the most trash on a one mile stretch of roadway.
“Litter is everyone’s responsibility,” said Julie Allen, director of the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce. “Although not everyone litters, we do all live in this community together and must work together to keep it clean and green.”
She said all participants are to be commended for their efforts.
