CASSA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, is needing volunteers in Jackson County to help stand up for abused or neglected children.
“Become a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and you can change the story for a child in foster care,” said Jackson County CASA Coordinator Emily Loggains.
For more information, visit www.gatewaycasa.net. To become a volunteer, call 870-503-5781.
