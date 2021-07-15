Newport voters approved the extension of a half-cent sales and use tax in a special election held Tuesday.
Unofficial results are 421 votes for, and 161 votes against, or 72 percent in favor of the extension.
The tax is dedicated to economic development, and will remain in place another 10 years, from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2032.
The Newport Economic Development Commission was the first community recognized by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission as being fully prepared for economic development under their Competitive Communities program unveiled in 2018. To date, only a little over a dozen communities in Arkansas have attained this designation.
