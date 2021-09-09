Walls-Creighton engagement

Pamela Walls of Paragould and David Walls of Newport are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Paige Elizabeth Walls, of Newport, to William Scott Creighton, of Newport.
Creighton is the son of Tara Butler of Jonesboro and Eric Creighton of Batesville.
The bride-elect is a 2015 graduate of Batesville High School. She is part owner of CGS Hauling where she manages the daily operations of the business.
The groom-elect is a 2015 graduate of Batesville High School. He is employed at Fleet Electric where he is a journeyman electrician.
The wedding is planned for Dec. 18, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Cherry Farm Wedding Barn, Poughkeepsie, Arkansas.
