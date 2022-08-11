It’s impossible to know right now what impact the work of the Jan. 6 committee will have in the long run, though it’s a fair bet that whatever the political and legal repercussions, there will be legislation coming. In pulling back the curtain on that day, the days leading up to it, and the days that followed, the committee has offered Americans a clear-eyed look at the misbehavior of high-ranking government officials all the way up to the president.

The committee’s work is a dramatic reminder of why congressional oversight matters. In the minds of most members of Congress, oversight tends to take a back seat to legislating and constituent service. This is understandable. There’s usually no glory and – except in rare circumstances like these – little media attention paid to congressional oversight work.

Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.

