Young contributes in All-Star game

Newport’s CJ Young catches a pass for the East during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Football Game at Estes Stadium in Conway on Saturday. Young rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He caught one pass for 24 yards in the East’s 37-34 loss to the West.

 Mark Buffalo / Paxton Media

Farmington’s Peyton Funk caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Charleston’s Brandon Scott with 1:01 left to play Saturday night, lifting the West to a 37-34 victory over the East in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game.

The East, which trailed 20-0 after the first quarter, took its first lead with 2:30 left in the game on a 4-yard touchdown run by North Little Rock’s Malachi Gober. The West answered with a five-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to regain the lead and held on thanks to an interception by Prescott’s Ra’Shawn Bell.

