Adjunct art professor Erika López Prater is suing Hamline University, a private university in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she taught in the fall.
The university, founded in 1854, is named after Bishop Leonidas Lent Hamline of the United Methodist Church.
A Muslim student objected to López Prater showing a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in her global survey of art history.
Some news reports say López Prater was fired, but the school disputes that and in a statement on its website explains: “The adjunct taught the class to the end of the term, when she, like all other faculty, completed the term requirements, and posted her grades. The decision not to offer her another class was made at the unit level and in no way reflects on her ability to adequately teach the class.”
But, Prater alleges that the school subjected her to religious discrimination and defamation, and damaged her professional and personal reputation.
“Among other things, Hamline, through its administration, has referred to Dr. López Prater’s actions as ‘undeniably Islamophobic,’’’ her attorneys said according to an Associated Press article. “Comments like these, which have now been published in news stories around the globe, will follow Dr. López Prater throughout her career, potentially resulting in her inability to obtain a tenure track position at any institution of higher education.”
In a statement posted Jan. 17 on its website www.hamline.edu, the school admits that it messed up.
“There have been many communications, articles and opinion pieces that have caused us to review and re-examine our actions,” the statement reads. “In the interest of hearing from and supporting our Muslim students, language was used that does not reflect our sentiments on academic freedom. Based on all that we have learned, we have determined that our usage of the term ‘Islamophobic’ was therefore flawed.”
Some Muslims object to representations of Muhammad because they believe it could be considered idolatry. Some Muslims don’t have a problem with it, but an early feature of Islam, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, was to prohibit such images, although this was partially or selectively enforced under different dynasties.
So kind of like with leaders of all other religions – from the earliest days to the present – we see some pick and choose what they want people to be offended by.
What’s really disturbing about the school administration calling López Prater “Islamophobic” over this is that images of Muhammad used in her class were Islamic artworks, one from the 14th century and one from the 16th century that was part of a six-volume biography with more than 800 paintings depicting major moments in his life according to an article by Christiane Gruber, professor of Islamic Art at The University of Michigan.
“As an expert on Islamic representations of the Prophet Muhammad,” writes Gruber, “I consider the recent labeling of such paintings as ‘hate speech’ and ‘blasphemy’ not only inaccurate but inflammatory. Such condemnations can pose a threat to individuals and works of art.”
Also, López Prater’s lawsuit states that her course syllabus included a note that students would view images of religious figures, including the Prophet Muhammad, along with an offer to work with students who would be uncomfortable seeing that.
“She also warned the class immediately before showing the depiction of the Prophet Muhammad. She said in media interviews last week that her goal was to teach students about the ‘rich diversity’ of attitudes toward such imagery,” the AP reports, and added that: “The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a national civil rights organization for Muslims, disputed the belief that López Prater’s behavior was Islamophobic. The group said professors who analyze images of the Prophet Muhammad for academic purposes are not the same as “Islamophobes who show such images to cause offense.”
That’s just common sense isn’t it?
To its credit, Hamline University has announced that over the coming months, it will host two “major conversations” – one on academic freedom and student care, the other on academic freedom and religion. That’s good. Hopefully the administration will continue to learn a thing or two. I think those kinds of conversations should be welcomed at all schools, public and private.
