The White County Regional Library System announces that November is a Food for Fines month.
This one-time event will be offered at the Goff Public Library, Bradford Public Library, Baldwin Memorial Library, the Lyda Miller Public Library, the Pangburn Public Library, the Rose Bud Public Library, the El Paso Community Library and the Searcy Public Library.
Library customers are required to return all overdue items to the circulation desk along with one or more non-perishable food items for all accrued fines on the account to be forgiven.
Lost or damaged items must be paid for or brought up to date and are not included in this fine amnesty. Hotspot late fees and reconnect fees are not included.
Each library branch will choose a charitable organization in their community to receive the food. This fine amnesty allows library customers to receive a clean slate where they will once again be encouraged to take full advantage of the wide range of services the library has to offer.
For more information about the Food for Fines month, library customers should stop by the White County Regional Library Branch nearest them or call 501-268-2449.
