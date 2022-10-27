BATESVILLE — White River Health recently wrapped up the annual 5K Run/Walk. The event brought 174 registered runners and walkers, 60 virtual participants, and raised over $20,000 to support local schools’ food pantries.
According to feedingamerica.org, over 34 million people in America, including 9 million children, are food insecure. Rural areas are affected most, and the pandemic only increased this rate. According to Arkansasfoodbank.org, a member of Feeding America, 25 percent of children face food insecurity in Arkansas, and in rural communities, that rate can be even higher. Children facing food insecurity do not know when or where their next meal will come from. Many schools offer a food pantry to ensure children have food during weekends and holidays, and struggle to keep their pantries stocked. This event provided additional food to the Batesville, Cave City, Cedar Ridge, Highland, Melbourne, Midland, Southside School Districts and the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB).
