White River Health System welcomes cardiologist

BATESVILLE — White River Health System is pleased to welcome Mahesh Anantha, MD, FACC, Interventional Cardiologist. Dr. Anantha joins the team at WRMC Cardiology located at 16 Hospital Circle, Suite A, in Batesville.
Dr. Anantha obtained his medical degree from Madras Medical College. He completed his Residency from Creighton University School of Medicine, serving as chief resident during his training. He completed Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship from the University of Minnesota, a research Fellowship, from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. He then went to Yale University for Advanced Interventional Cardiology/Endovascular Intervention Fellowship followed by Interventional Cardiology Fellowship at the University of Arizona. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, General Cardiology, and Echocardiography.
Interventional Cardiology focuses on providing treatment and care to patients with heart disease. Dr Anantha specializes in treating patients with heart attack or chest pain by performing angiograms and stents in life-threatening situations, to relieve blockages in the heart vessels. He also specializes in treating patients with leg pain, ulcers, and patients at risk of losing limbs due to poor blood flow by performing catheter-based procedures and placing stents. His practice includes diagnosing and treating patients with several heart conditions including coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and abnormal heart rhythms using advanced imaging techniques and appropriate medications.
“Interventional cardiology is minimally invasive compared to cardiac bypass surgery, while achieving similar clinical outcomes with faster recovery rates in most conditions,” said Dr. Anantha. “My goal is to establish a complex intervention program which will help to restore blood flow to the heart in patients with severe blockages in heart arteries. I also aim to establish a limb amputation prevention program to treat patients with leg pain and leg ulcers and prevent limb amputations due to blockages in leg arteries.”
After securing a medical position with a perfect score in MCAT equivalent, Dr. Anantha was awarded 16 gold medals during medical school training and the Prestigious Johnstone Gold Medal as the medical student with the highest level of academic achievement. He has received multiple recognitions and awards in conferences and research journals for contribution to medical science. He was selected as a finalist for the American Heart Association Peripheral vascular council Jay Coffman Award. Dr Anantha has published over 45 medical research articles, has presented over 60 medical abstracts, and has given talks in various regional and national conferences.
He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a member of the American Heart Association and the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. He also serves on the Editorial board for the World journal of Cardiology and reviews medical articles for more than a dozen journals. He recently became a clinical affiliate at the University of Arkansas.
“I believe medicine is a calling for me. I believe in holistic treatment of my patients and not just one facet of their disease. Being able to deliver immediate and life-saving treatment on a daily basis is as gratifying as it is challenging. I look forward to serving this wonderful community and making a difference.”
Dr. Anantha and his wife, Janani Baskaran, are expecting their first child in December. They both love to travel and hike with their dog, Guppi. As new residents in Arkansas, they are excited to explore the many hiking and biking trails.
WRMC Cardiology is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call (870) 793-7519.
