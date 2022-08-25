BATESVILLE — White River Health is pleased to welcome Bhaskar Bhardwaj, MD, Interventional Cardiologist.
Dr. Bhardwaj practices at White River Health Cardiology, formerly known as WRMC Cardiology, located at 16 Hospital Circle, Suite A, in Batesville. He joins Drs. Mahesh Anantha, Richard VanGrouw, and APRNs, Crystal Allen and Wil Moore.
Dr. Bhardwaj received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, India. He completed his residency from the University of Missouri in Kansas City, Missouri. Dr. Bhardwaj completed a Fellowship in General and Intervention Cardiology from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri and a Structural Cardiology Fellowship from Oregon Health and Science University. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, General Cardiology, and Interventional Cardiology. Dr. Bhardwaj is a member of the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, and the Society of Coronary Angiography and Intervention.
Interventional Cardiology focuses on providing treatment and care to patients with heart disease. Dr. Bhardwaj treats patients with heart attack or chest pain by performing angiograms and stents in life-threatening situations, to relieve blockages in the heart vessels. His practice includes diagnosing and treating patients with several heart conditions including coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, valvular heart disease and abnormal heart rhythms using advanced imaging techniques and appropriate medications.
“I am grateful to be at the White River Health,” said Dr. Bhardwaj. “I am eager to treat patients with all cardiovascular diseases and as a team, we can work together to provide great care for the patients with cardiovascular diseases.”
White River Health Cardiology is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call (870) 793-7519.
