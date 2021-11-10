BATESVILLE — White River Medical Center (WRMC) has joined other area hospitals, healthcare organizations, and Arora, Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency, to create a donation-friendly community through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign for organ donation.
This national initiative, sponsored by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, challenges healthcare organizations to educate employees, patients, visitors, and the community about the crucial need for organ, eye, and tissue donation, and gives them opportunities to sign up as donors. More than 575,000 people have added their names to state registries through this campaign.
“We are proud to be working with HRSA to encourage the members of our communities to save lives by becoming donors,” said Gary Paxson, President & CEO of White River Health System.
WRMC is asking all community members to consider involvement and support to reach the goal of registering 40 new organ, eye, and tissue donors in our state registry between October 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022. If you are interested in becoming actively involved this effort, contact Robin Anderson, Quality Management Supervisor, at (870) 262-1986. To add your name to our state’s donor registry, visit arora.org/donatelife/.
