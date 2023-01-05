The 118th Congress convened Jan. 3, and while it’s impossible to know what it will or won’t accomplish, it’s a fair bet there will be drama. With the GOP taking control of the House, a tightly divided Senate, and a presidential election less than two years away, sending political signals – as much to the party faithful as to Americans in general – will become a big part of the agenda on Capitol Hill.

It’s also a fair bet that as you watch events unfold – starting with maneuvering over an omnibus government spending bill and undoubtedly continuing later in the year with a battle over raising the debt ceiling, not to mention competing House and Senate committee investigations – you’ll find yourself wondering what use Congress serves. So before the fights get going, it’s worth putting it all in perspective.

Lee Hamilton was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.

