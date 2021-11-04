Windmill Rice donated 38,360 pounds of rice to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas last Thursday.
The donation is part of the Food Bank’s Fill the Food Bank Food and Fund Drive, held each year in November to restock the Food Bank for the upcoming holidays.
“We are so appreciative of the continued support from Windmill Rice,” said Amber Horton, Corporate Partnerships Coordinator at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. “This donation will go towards reaching our goal of providing 350,000 meals through our Fill the Food Bank event to ensure that people facing hunger in Northeast Arkansas will have rice in their pantries.”
An estimated 67,920 individuals in Northeast Arkansas struggle to keep enough food on their tables. The upcoming holidays can create an even greater need for people already struggling to feed their families.
“We are proud to partner with the Food Bank and donate anytime we can, especially as the holiday season approaches,” said Mary Hall, General Manager at Windmill Rice. “We’re happy this will help feed people facing hunger here in Northeast Arkansas.”
Fill the Food Bank will be on Friday, Nov. 12 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Donation sites include Kroger Marketplace in Jonesboro, Walmart Supercenter in Pocahontas, Harp’s in Piggott, Walmart in Walnut Ridge, Walmart Supercenter in Paragould, Walmart in Newport, Walmart Supercenter in Trumann, and Edward’s Food Giant in Harrisburg. All donations stay local. For more information visit http://www.FoodBankofNEA.org/ Fill-Food-Bank.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas provides hunger relief to people in need by raising awareness, securing resources, and distributing food through a network of non-profit agencies and programs. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas provides the equivalent of 165,000 meals each week to people facing hunger. The Food Bank works in partnership with 140 non-profit partner agencies and programs in 12 counties in Northeast Arkansas. These counties include Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, St. Francis, and Woodruff. Additionally, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is a member of Feeding America, a national network of food banks. For additional information visit the website www.foodbankofnea.org. You can also find the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas on Facebook @FoodBankofNEA, Twitter @foodbankofnea, and Instagram @foodbankofnea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.