A Woodruff County man is facing two counts of murder-1st degree and arson charges after he told investigators he killed his wife and stepson, according to court records.
Steven Ray Holloway, 65, of McCrory, was arrested July 29 on suspicion of two counts of murder-1st degree and arson after an investigation by Jackson County authorities.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jackson County deputies went to a home on Highway 37 South around 8:20 p.m. on July 29, after a 911 call about a house fire.
Deputies later found Catherine Ann Holloway and Keith Dewayne Woolbright dead inside the home. Authorities believe they were not able to escape the house.
A witness told deputies that Holloway arrived at the house, saying his house was on fire and that he needed help.
“According to the witness, Steven Holloway stated to him that he killed his wife and stepson in the fire,” Jackson County authorities said in the affidavit.
Deputies also arrived and found Steven Holloway, who appeared to be intoxicated and had large amounts of blood on his clothes, the affidavit noted. Authorities also said Steven Holloway made a statement to them, saying he killed his family, officials said.
Steven Holloway was interviewed July 30 about the fire. Authorities said in the affidavit that he admitted to deliberately setting the fire at the house “knowing that his wife and stepson were inside at the time and possibly asleep.”
Holloway also told authorities that after setting the fire in the living room, he put his dog in the truck and drove off. He also said he did not make any attempt to warn either one of them about the fire and did not try to rescue them, the affidavit noted.
The state’s medical examiner also found that the cause of death was inhalation of products of combustion, with the manner of death being homicide.
Also, the state police fire marshal’s office said it appeared that the fire was “intentional human intervention” using available sources or accelerants and that it would be ruled incendiary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.