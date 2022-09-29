A Woodruff County man is facing two counts of murder-1st degree and arson charges after he told investigators he killed his wife and stepson, according to court records.

Steven Ray Holloway, 65, of McCrory, was arrested July 29 on suspicion of two counts of murder-1st degree and arson after an investigation by Jackson County authorities.

