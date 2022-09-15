The Senate and House Committees on Education are scheduled to vote on next year’s adequacy report at their meeting in early October.

The committees went over a draft of the adequacy report at their September meeting. The legislature has been conducting adequacy reviews since 2003, to ensure that state funding of public schools is constitutionally adequate and equitable. The committee’s final report is due November 1.

